The Famous Robertson Pie Shop's for sale and everything must go - recipes included

One of the most recognisable businesses in the region, The Famous Robertson Pie Shop, is on the market.
What started as a roadside stall selling fruit and vegetables in 1961 has grown into a renowned business; a landmark with an impressive reputation.
A new owner will soon be able to take over that legacy, with the business and property it sits on now for sale.
Selling agent, Steve Myers from Myers Realty said the business and property had a combined price guide of $4.875 million.
After several weeks on the market, ex-WAG turned renovator and interior designer Kyly Clarke is continuing to seek a renter for one of her Illawarra investment properties.
This follows the asking price being reduced on multiple occasions.
Clarke, the ex-wife of former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, has reportedly spent $150,000 updating the home.
A new build at Dapto, boasting what is perhaps the ultimate man cave and panoramic views is on the market.
The six-bedroom luxury manor is located at Carlyle Close, Dapto. The project is expected to be completed within the next several weeks.
In a nearby suburb, nearly a decade after the idea was discussed in a council endorsed report, a small development at Albion Park could pave the way for further shop top housing and help "revitalise" the town centre.
The two-bedroom apartment on McGrath Lane is for sale with a guide of $709,000.
Currently under construction, it's part of an approved six unit project - four residential and two commercial.
The selling agent believes this type of project could help unlock Albion Park's potential.
Meanwhile, hopeful home buyers have lined up to purchase land within a proposed new development at Berry.
More than 1300 people have reportedly already inquired on the 118-block, 11-hectare project known as 'Berry Lane'.
That interest has come from families and downsizers both locally and from Sydney, according to developers New Horizon Properties.
The first land release will launch this month.
Finally, the latest House of the Week is a spacious and modern home that not only looks grand with its statement design, but is impressive on the inside too with quality fittings, bay windows and generous expanses of glass to let light stream in.
