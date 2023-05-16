Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr has wasted no time putting his stamp on the Dragons, recalling Zac Lomax for Friday's clash with the Roosters just a fortnight after he was abruptly axed by Anthony Griffin.
It was a controversial decision that Carr wasted no time repealing after being handed the keys on Tuesday morning after the club gave Griffin his immediate marching orders.
Lomax has been named in the centres, while Jacob Liddle was named at No. 9 at the expense of Moses Mbye, with Jayden Sullivan named in the No. 14. The moves see Mbye and Max Feagai moved to an extended bench.
It allays fears that Loamx was set for a lengthy stint in NSW Cup, with Griffin admitting he was yet to fill the 23-year-old on the reasons for his banishment when asked about the decision two weeks ago.
Trailing 22-8 with 20 minutes to play, Lomax had a try and a try assist, as well as two sideline conversions, as the Dragons reeled in the deficit. Liddle, who was close the Dragons best a week earlier, also nabbed the winning try.
While Lomax's axing grabbed most of the headlines, Griffin's decision to drop Liddle was equally eyebrow-raising given the club had re-signed the former Tigers rake to a three-year extension a fortnight beforehand.
Griffin instead opted for off-contract veteran Mbye in a dummy-half tandem with Ben Hunt, allowing Sullivan to return in his preferred halves position for the clash with the Tigers.
The 21-year-old scored two tries but spent 60 minutes on the bench after being sin-binned against the Cowboys last weekend, with the call understood to have hastened Griffin's demise.
"These decisions are never taken lightly and on behalf of the club I want to thank Anthony for all his hard work during his time at the Dragons," CEO Ryan Webb said in announcing the board's decision.
"Unfortunately our performances over the first 10 games of this season have not met the club's expectations so it was decided he should finish up his duties this week."
"A bit of outside noise has crept into the camp," Murdoch-Masila said.
"You can see it, obviously in the games, we've lost the last six games. You can tell it's crept into camp, it is in the back of their minds but, as players, we've got to take ownership too.
"We're the ones out there playing and we just haven't been good enough. We are in a slump and it is tough to get out of because it can go either way.
"We've lost those games, or five of them are two points or a try. We've got to take ownership and come in every week, try and better ourselves and try and get those results."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
