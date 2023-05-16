An offer to buy Blue Haven will be considered at Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting.
The item, tagged "unsolicited proposal from an aged care operator" will be heard in a confidential session of the council meeting.
The Mercury understands that the proposal includes the purchase of the Terralong site, which council has previously decided was not for sale.
While a discussion on the offer will be held in confidential mode, any decision resulting from it will be broadcast in the public portion of the meeting.
In a February meeting, a motion was put to include the Terralong site in the already-approved sale of Blue Haven Bonaira.
However, that was rejected by a majority of councillors.
It is understood the offer lacks much in the way of detail for councillors to make a decision to sell.
Also, any sale of Terralong would require council to pass a rescission motion cancelling the original motion not to sell, and passing a new one approving it.
Given a complete sale of Blue Haven lacks the support of a majority of councillors, that would appear unlikely.
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly noted the sale offer was an unsolicited proposal.
"People know that Blue Haven has been a financial burden to council," Cr Reilly said.
"There is nothing in the law to stop people from making an unsolicited offer. As such, we're obligated to consider it - we may accept it, we may dismiss it.
"Bear in mind we have only decided to sell all of the operations on Blue Haven Bonaira and none of the operations at Blue Haven Terralong and that stands."
Cr Reilly added that no decision would be made in secret.
"I'm for openness and transparency," he said.
"I would not agree to anything behind closed doors that may affect other people particularly those living in Blue Haven.
"I made a promise to these guys [residents of Blue Haven and Kiama in general] that I would take them on the journey, I wouldn't lead them up the garden path."
The United Services Union represents around 100 employees at Blue Haven and organiser Rudi Oppitz was concerned about the offer being discussed confidentially.
"What we do know is there a certain group of councillors, right from the get-go who have been looking at off-loading Blue Haven," Mr Oppitz said.
"They've not changed their view on that at all.They have always wanted for sometime get rid of it.
"Who knows how they're going to vote on some unsolicited offer, because none of it is in public."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.