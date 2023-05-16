Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Haven sale offer is on the table with Kiama Municipal Council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kiama Municipal Council February extraordinary meeting that rejected including the Terralong facility into the sale of Blue Haven. The Mercury understands council has received an unsolicited offer for Terralong. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Kiama Municipal Council February extraordinary meeting that rejected including the Terralong facility into the sale of Blue Haven. The Mercury understands council has received an unsolicited offer for Terralong. Picture by Sylvia Liber

An offer to buy Blue Haven will be considered at Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.