An elderly man has publicly chosen jail over a cold Wollongong stairwell in the latest damning chapter of the city's homelessness crisis.
A Wollongong magistrate reluctantly returned Arthur Raymond McCormack to his cell on Tuesday, after the 67-year-old declined the prospect of freedom, telling the court, "that's OK".
The court appearance comes as a volunteer working at the city's homelessness coalface warns prison has become an all too common alternative to sleeping rough, and is certain to become more so as winter bites.
McCormack came to police attention for contravening an apprehended violence order on April 25. He was let out on bail, only to be returned to a cell when he re-offended three days later. The extent of that offending has not been aired in court. The court heard McCormack lives in a concrete stairwell at Wollongong railway station.
He initially declined to appear via audio-visual link as his matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
His lawyer told the court McCormack had refused to provide him with any instructions, simply telling him, "I'm alright, thanks". At the urging of Magistrate Claire Girotto, McCormack eventually appeared on screen, thin and pale in prison greens, with a long white beard.
"You know these offences are quite minor by nature? That means you'll be in custody for a while longer unless you make a bail application," Magistrate Girotto told him.
"That's OK," McCormack replied.
"Are you sure, sir? You'll be in custody for a few months for matters that you won't go to jail for."
"That's OK," he said again. "Can I go now?"
With McCormack formally entering a plea of not guilty, the matter was adjourned to the earliest available hearing date - July 31.
McCormack confirmed he was "getting fed good, thanks" in jail, before he departed.
To the courtroom, Magistrate Girotto said, "I think it might be a bit too cold out there in the stairwell," later adding, "that's very sad".
Fresh Start Missions Inc's Hamilton Gervaise, who provides showers, meals and a laundry service from a purpose-built trailer he parks in Wollongong CBD on Fridays, says he regularly sees homeless people deliberately land themselves in jail.
"It's quite a regular thing. They get arrested deliberately - they'll do vandalism, things like that - because they know the system," he said. "They're going to have a bed [in jail]. They'll be warm and have a shower. Jail is not a nice place, but at least it's not a stairwell.
"But why do we have people sleeping in stairwells? Something's majorly wrong."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
