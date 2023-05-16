Convicted quadruple killer Ljube Velevski is back in court over fresh claims he breached his reporting obligations.
Velevski, 58, now of Fairy Meadow, is charged with failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the child protection (Offenders Registration) Act, during the period between June 30, 2022, and March 28.
The charge is Velevski's second alleged breach after an earlier bungle - he claimed he never knew he was supposed to report to police within seven days after his release from prison - was thrown out of court.
Valevski served a 25-year prison sentence for the 1994 murder of his wife Snezana and children Zaklina, 6 and twins Daniela and Dijana at the couple's Berkeley home.
He was issued a court attendance notice for his latest alleged breach and appeared on Tuesday at Wollongong Local Court, where his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Velevski remained inside the courthouse for some time afterwards, seemingly unaware he was allowed to leave.
Wearing a neat white shirt, he sat alone and his presence seemed to go unnoticed by others in the busy court hall.
He declined to answer any questions once outside.
The matter returns to court for mention on July 4
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
