Quadruple killer Velevski faces fresh breach claim

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 6:35pm
Ljube Velevski departs Wollongong Courthouse on Tuesday.
Convicted quadruple killer Ljube Velevski is back in court over fresh claims he breached his reporting obligations.

