A deployment to Bougainville as part of the Australian-led peacekeeping mission was what drove home the value of building capacity to Rodney Von Clark.
Now incoming CEO at disability enterprise Flagstaff Group, an island off the east coast of Papua New Guinea might seem a world away from the factories of Unanderra, but Mr Von Clark said there were similarities in the work done in both places.
"Being able to provide that support for them so they can get back to living a normal life is very similar to how we're supporting people with disability to live as much a normal life as possible," Mr Von Clark said.
After a transition period, Mr Von Clark will take over from long time CEO Roy Rogers at a time of flux for the organisation.
Founded in 1966 to provide meaningful employment opportunities for people with disability, the not-for-profit has since grown to comprise seven businesses from catering to recycling, and has sites in Unanderra, Nowra and a recently opened site in Macarthur.
While weaving its way through the changing dynamics of the industries in which it operates, the company has also navigated the introduction of the NDIS and the rapid growth of the disability sector.
Since the launch of the NDIS, people with a disability have been able to access a much broader range of services, with new organisations entering the sector, however Mr Von Clark said this highlighted the role for evidence-based, accredited providers.
"We've got a history of supporting people with disability to achieve their goals and the outcome they want," he said.
"When people are supported by us, it's not just engaging activities, it's actually working to build their capacity and achieve their goals."
A challenge for the enterprise in achieving this has been the rising cost environment which has squeezed their traditional markets.
"For example, we've seen less cardboard being recycled, because there are less things being purchased, and for our laundry, it's evident that through April school holidays and Easter, people weren't going on holiday as much," Mr Von Clark said.
To offset this, the company is expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing south-western Sydney area, where there is an unmet demand for support to work programs. At the same time, the organisation is challenging the attitudes of employers to address the stubborn under-employment of people with disability.
"It's focusing on the skills and strengths a person living with disability has."
