Those organising the recent release of platypus into the Royal National Park said they did comprehensive water testing to make sure the Hacking River was safe.
Environmentalists had raised fears about the state of the river in the wake of several pollution incidents where coal wash had been discharged from Peabody's Metropolitan mine.
The mine discharges into Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River upstream from the platypus release site.
Dr Catherine Reynolds from the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre said questions remained after coal wash was found as far downstream as the Audley Weir and Grays Point.
"People are not allowed to swim in areas the platypus have been released," she said.
"From a health perspective, is it safe to swim there?
"Given the recent coal pollution, we believe it is in the public interest to know what sort of tests were carried out prior to the release, including the results of sediment sampling in these areas. It is concerning that none of this research has been made available.
"We hope these platypus survive, but also question whether there are healthier areas to release them for this experiment."
University of NSW Centre for Ecosystem Science researcher Dr Gilad Bino said thorough testing had been done at sites both up and downstream of the Peabody discharge point.
He said "signal scoring" counting water bugs to check the platypus would have good sources of food had shown healthy results.
"We use these animals for as a signal for, for, for water quality," he said.
"The most recent [results] seems to suggest that they're quite diverse and abundant and the quality seems to indicate that they can support platypuses for reintroduction."
He said testing had been performed in February and October 2022, and March 2023, and showed the water's of a high enough quality that the platypus could live there.
"When we do water quality, we're looking at purity, dissolved oxygen, total nitrogen and phosphorus in the water and turbidity," he said.
"They seem to all be within like that type of acceptable parameters."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
