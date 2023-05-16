Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong MAFS' star Jack Millar is going to be a dad with Love Island's Courtney Stubbs

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:11pm
Portrayed on reality television as the Illawarra's Mr Nice Guy, Jack Millar burst onto our screens in 2022 looking for love, and now he has revealed he's going to be a dad.

