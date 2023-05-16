Portrayed on reality television as the Illawarra's Mr Nice Guy, Jack Millar burst onto our screens in 2022 looking for love, and now he has revealed he's going to be a dad.
Sadly Married At First Sight didn't prove fruitful for finding 'the one' in on screen wife Domenica, rather the financial planner found himself being laughed at and mocked for many awkward moments that aired on the Nine Network show.
But it was the "bogan princess" Domenica who was partially responsible for his upcoming parental duties.
Now To Love reports the Jack met his now partner Courtney Stubbs (of Love Island fame) at the launch of Domenica's clothing collection.
Sparks quickly flew and many pictures of the loved up couple began being shared on their respective social media accounts, with the most recent announcing Courtney's pregnancy.
Both shared the same video on Sunday, holding each other on a beach and surrounded by candles, edits of Jack caressing Courtney's new baby bump and a little sign which read "Baby Millar coming November 2023".
"Overjoyed to share our magical secret with you," they both wrote.
On Tuesday morning the duo (who are now based in Sydney) both posted an Instagram story thanking all the wonderful well-wishers equally as excited as they are for the arrival of their "little bubba".
"We're overjoyed at the response," they said.
In recent weeks Jack has been posting his journey training for a charity boxing fight, raising money and awareness for mental health advocated Talk 2 Me Bro.
He said he was "humbled" after winning his bought a week ago and lost for words, unable to describe the emotion.
