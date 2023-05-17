It's been revealed the sparks between Farmer Matt Young and Wollongong's Olivia Benic had to be kept under wraps long before Farmer Wants A Wife finished filming.
Olivia spoke with the Mercury after the "decision" episode was aired on Sunday which revealed she was Matt's number one and the person to share his heart.
"We both did know fairly early on that we wanted to be with each other, but ... we wanted to respect the contract and we wanted to respect the process," she said.
Olivia said there were many times she felt like walking away from the reality television show, but had to remind herself of the feelings she had for Matt which kept her in the game until the end.
But once the camera's stopped rolling and long gone were the extravagant overnight dates, luxury country getaways and spectacular surprises, did the couple stand the test of time?
It became quickly apparent during the Mercury's phone conversation they were, as Olivia revealed Matt was with her but "taking a shower" rather than sitting in on the interview.
The pair were staying in Sydney to celebrate the end of the series and were heading out to dinner before a night at the ballet.
When asked if her love had any annoying habits his presence became known again, embarrassed at the revelation he likes to pretend to go in for the kiss then divert and lick her nose.
"I'm giggling because we put a ban on this yesterday," Olivia laughed. "He's angry that I told you."
Since filming wrapped in January, the pair have had to keep their blossoming love quiet until now.
Olivia is happy to report the duo now live together in Canberra where Matt took a job working with the Department of Agriculture, and they head back to his family farm at Bookham on weekends.
Now, nearly six months on the couple seem serious having already discussed their "three-year and five-year plan together" with two key milestones on the cards.
Marriage and babies.
Olivia didn't want to give too much away on the 'Big M' but assured it was in their "plan", and the only surprise pregnancy they could share this week was from the farm.
"There's some lambs on the farm which are keeping the ovaries at bay," she said.
However, Woman's Day has reported the duo are already compiling baby names.
As for all the other ladies on the show, Olivia felt producers picked a bunch of "beautiful, smart and kind women" who she believed would have made great friends if they weren't all vying for the same guy.
"It wasn't a journey I was expecting to go on but I'm glad I took that leap of faith as I think it was all very worth it, it was a big blessing."
Prior to this season, Farmer Wants A Wife Australia has resulted in nine marriages, five long-term relationships and 25 babies.
Let's hope this couple can up that number to 26 babies.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
