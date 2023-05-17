Assaults, weapons, fraud and domestic violence, these are the crimes the Illawarra's most wanted are alleged to have committed.
Police are calling for the public's help to track down these people who are at large with outstanding warrants against their name.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Madelyne Baigent-Haynes is known to frequent Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Jayden Kierce is known to frequent Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Jillian Stoddard is known to frequent Lake Illawarra and surrounding suburbs.
Joshua Muldoon is known to frequent Kiama and surrounding areas.
Keeden Daniels is known to frequent Warilla, Barrack Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Carl Talbot is known to frequent the suburbs of Warrawong, Kanahooka and surrounding areas.
Tamilo Mario Biordi is known to frequent the suburb of Lake Heights and surrounding areas.
Anyone with information on these wanted people is urged to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
