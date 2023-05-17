Unanderra is fast becoming the home of takeaway food in the Illawarra with two more franchises looking to open up.
The suburb already has a KFC and a McDonalds, and a Guzman y Gomez opening any time now.
Now, popular Lebanese charcoal chicken chain El Jannah is looking to open up in the suburb - right next door to a Starbucks.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for a site at Marley Place, on the corner of Five Islands Road and opposite the McKeon's Swim School.
The application is pushing takeaway outlets for both franchises as well as a BP petrol station - all proposed to be open 24 hours a day.
The Starbucks franchise will have seating for 28 customers inside and 12 outside, with between five and six staff.
El Jannah will have 40 seats inside with no outside seating and around six to eight staff on site at any time.
Both outlets will each have a drive-thru.
A traffic study lodged as part of the application claimed "there will be no adverse impact" on the performance of nearby intersections.
The study said the development would to generate 24 new vehicle trips in the morning peak and 52 in the evening.
"In addition to this, it is estimated that 179 vehicle movements will be displaced during the AM peak hour period and 207 vehicle movements will be displaced during the PM peak-hour period," the study said.
"Displaced vehicle trips are those that will arrive to the site along their journey and will depart the site and continue on their journey."
The application marks the second in quick secession for the Starbucks chain, with an outlet going in at Warrawong, next to the existing McDonald's.
The move sees the chain - which only has a Sydney footprint in NSW - returning to the Illawarra.
There was once a Starbucks at Stockland Shellharbour but it was one of 61 outlets in Australia to close down due to what the company called a "tough operating environment".
El Jannah is also moving into the Illawarra - last year it lodged a development application with Shellharbour City Council for a site at Albion Park Rail.
The development application for the Unanderra site is on public exhibition until May 30.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
