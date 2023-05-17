Six lower grades teams have advanced to the Zone 16 pennants grand final this Sunday at headquarters Warilla, with another 12 sides facing a win or go home final on Saturday in the biggest weekend of the season.
The Zone 16 pennants season began in late February and culminates in the finals on Saturday in Grades Two to Seven, and grand finals in all grades on Sunday at Warilla. The grand final program will feature Grades Five to Seven on Sunday morning, with call of the cards at 9am and followed by Grades One to Four from 12.30pm.
One top-grade grand final showdown has been settled with unbeaten powerhouse Warilla to face the second-placed Figtree Sports. Warilla are chasing a ninth straight Grade One Zone flag and are favourites, but Figtree won't be intimidated, aware that anything is possible in a grand final.
Meanwhile, Warilla have been Zone 16's most successful club this season, with their Grade Two, Grade Three and Grade Six (Number One) sides all into the flag decider, while their Grade Four team are in the final. No side was arguably more impressive in last weekend's major semi-finals than Warilla's Grade Two outfit, who rolled Dapto Citizens 74-36 to seal a grand final spot.
The Warilla side is littered with Grade One experience including skip Aaron Spears who has won six Grade One flags at the Gorillas.
''We're playing well. We all know what has to be done and just play our role,'' Warilla skip Eric Haynes said after his rink's 29-6 win.
Citos will be desperate for a rematch and take on Towradgi in Saturday's final after Towradgi beat Oak Flats 70-49 in a hard-fought minor semi. In Grade Three, Warilla beat Corrimal 76-50 in the major semi to advance to the grand final. The Cougars back up against Woonona on Saturday after Woonona's 55-50 win over Windang.
Figtree Sports are into the Grade Four grand final following a 66-49 win over Citos. Warilla beat Berkeley 55-53 in the minor semi and face Citos for a spot in the flag decider. In Grade Five, Corrimal edged out Jamberoo 59-57 to claim a grand final spot, with Jamberoo to take on Citos in the final after beating Windang 75-52.
Warilla (Number One) will start as favourites in the Grade Six grand final after beating Oak Flats 65-43. Oak Flats take on Wiseman Park who had a strong 79-51 win over Warilla Number Two in the minor semi.
Finally, in Grade Seven, Gerringong booked their spot with a 67-60 win over Citos, who now back up against Scarborough-Wombarra, who eliminated Windang 71-51. With 11 zone clubs having a team in the final and grand final, it's a huge weekend, with the best teams chasing a zone flag and the chance to play at State Pennants Finals next month. Warilla, Figtree and Corrimal have already sealed a place in the Grade One State Finals after qualifying through Southern Conference.
Figtree Sports' Kay Moran and Woonona's Michelle Fellows clinched the District State Singles and Senior Singles titles respectively at Windang to be one step from playing at the Women's State Championships in July.
Scottish international Moran beat Windang's Janelle Jordan 25-17 in a very competitive final, while Fellows rallied from 12-6 down to beat Warilla's Lorraine Alaban 25-18 in a quality decider in the over 60s event.
The Illawarra champions now face a representative from Bowral or Picton in the Regional Playoff to be hosted by the Illawarra District on June 15.
In the Illawarra Seniors final, Fellows fought back from a six-short deficit on 10 ends to go on a 14-1 run and lead 22-13 before holding out a late rally from Alaban to win her first District Singles crown.
The State Singles final was in the balance with Moran ahead 10-8 before picking up two threes and a two on six ends to lead 18-11; which proved enough to withstand a great effort from Jordan, playing on her home green.
It was testimony to the quality produced by both finalists that 17 of the 27 ends were decided by a single shot. Moran beat Oak Flats' Margaret Berk 25-9 in the semi-finals, while Fellows had a 25-19 win over Julea Morgan (Warilla) in their semi-final.
Should Illawarra's Singles champions win their Regional Playoff matches, they would be in action on the opening day of the Wollongong-based Women's State Championships on July 20.
Figtree is hosting all finals of the Women's and Open Gender State Championships with Towradgi and Wiseman Park also co-hosting the event from July 20 to August 1.
Zone 16 will be major contenders at the Open and Senior NSW State Inter-Zone with the championships returning for the first time in two years in Maitland from next Tuesday, May 23.
The state's top representative team event has not been played since May 2021, with the Illawarra Open side finishing third and Seniors (over 60s) making the final.
The Seniors competition returns with Illawarra to play its sectional games at Lorn Park BC and facing Zone Five (Greater Western Sydney) first up, then Zone Six (Hunter) and Zone 14 (North Coast) in round three.
The Open Inter-Zone on May 27-29 features Illawarra against Zone 11 (Manning), North West NSW (Zone 3) and the tough Zone 13 (Sydney Central and Southern) in their section with the top two teams in both competitions qualifying for the quarter-finals. Illawarra's Seniors skips are Robbie Warren, Eric Johannes and Gregg Stevens, who takes the role with David Wakeling injured, while Aaron Teys, Corey Wedlock and Matty Miles will skip for the Open side.
Illawarra completed a stunning double victory at the 2020 Inter-Zone, which was completed just days before bowls was plunged into lockdown due to COVID.
