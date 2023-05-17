Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Illawarra pennants glory on the line this weekend

By Mike Driscoll
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 10:23am
Warilla rink mates Geoff McGillivray, Neill McCall, Glenn Beveridge and Eric Haynes are into the Grade Two grand final. Picture: Mike Driscoll
Six lower grades teams have advanced to the Zone 16 pennants grand final this Sunday at headquarters Warilla, with another 12 sides facing a win or go home final on Saturday in the biggest weekend of the season.

