If I'm being truthful with myself, I've been rocking a dad-bod even before I became a father.
I was a chubby kid and as I got older I was always a bit overweight.
In my 20s and 30s it wasn't too bad, even though looking back I was putting on a couple of kilos every year, and before too long was tipping the scales at about 108kgs.
I knew then I had to do something, and I did.
I went on a 90-day fitness challenge and lost 23 kilograms.
That should have been the wake-up call I needed, but again as the years ticked by I started putting on the weight.
The penny dropped on my 50th birthday. I was tipping the scales at 112kgs and feeling lethargic and just generally in poor health.
I could tell my three kids and wife were worried so I again bit the bullet and looked at ways to lose weight and improve my general fitness.
I'm so glad I decided to do the six-week challenge with the Warilla-based Beachside Personal trainers.
During the six weeks I trained most days in a group setting with very helpful trainers who went above and beyond to ensure all participants were getting the most out of the experience.
I combined the training with diet and ate healthy food and recipes provided by Beachside Personal trainers. I ended up losing 10 kilos and feel much better overall.
I understand I still have a long way to go but hopefully this time I can continue on this path and lose more weight and more importantly stay healthy.
Agron Latifi is an Illawarra Mercury sports reporter.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
