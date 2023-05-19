Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

How I lost 10 kilos in six weeks after tipping the scales at 112kg

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If I'm being truthful with myself, I've been rocking a dad-bod even before I became a father.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.