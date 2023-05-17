Several years in the making, the new KidsWish House is officially open, providing a purpose-built space for children and adults with disability to access support and have fun.
The $5.2 million Flinders facility is the work of the KidsWish Foundation and The Disability Trust (which merged in 2021), as well as numerous sponsors, donors and other stakeholders, including the state and federal governments.
"This is a great meeting of two amazing organisations, coming together to achieve this fantastic place," The Disability Trust chief operating officer Ed Birt said.
Chief executive officer Carol Berry said the building, a "multidisciplinary hub", provided supports, services, programs and events for children with disability and their family, but was also used by adults.
Noah's Inclusion Services, which provides therapy services, is also co-located at KidsWish House.
Ms Berry said it was also a place where people could have fun.
The building, completed late last year, includes a hall that doubles as a basketball court, a dance studio and other spaces that allow people with additional needs the opportunity to enjoy creative and sporting pursuits.
A colourful mural depicting KidsWish ambassador Noah Southall, who died in 2012 at the age of 11, greets visitors as they enter the building.
KidsWish Foundation chairman Neil Webster said the new facility allowed for a range of supports and programs that were not previously available at the organisation's former, smaller base in Shell Cove.
"It feels more like a home, too," Mr Webster said.
With the new space and greater awareness, he said, they were finding more people coming forward to take advantage of the services the facility offered.
Mr Webster said the number of programs available also continued to grow.
For families, the new facility is a welcome addition.
In a video presentation, parent Louise Zahra said there were a lot of activities in the old Shell Cove house, but it was "very tight".
She described the new building, with its greater number of spaces and programs, as "amazing".
"It is their safe space, it is their place they enjoy coming to," Ms Zahra said of the children who benefited.
Whitlam MP and federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said he was "delighted" to see the "amazing service hub" open.
"There's a shortage of services, particularly directed at kids, so this fills a much-needed gap - and it's purpose-built," Mr Jones said.
The first sod was turned at the Willinga Road site in April 2017 and the first slab was laid in 2019, but it was the merger of The Disability trust and KidsWish that brought the project to completion.
Mr Webster said KidsWish House would not have reached this stage without the support of the community.
"KidsWish House has been built by the community, for the community," Ms Berry said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
