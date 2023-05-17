Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

KidsWish House officially opens in Flinders

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several years in the making, the new KidsWish House is officially open, providing a purpose-built space for children and adults with disability to access support and have fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.