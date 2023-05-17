Illawarra Mercury
Psychiatrist takes to the stand in alleged Windang terrorist Simon Fleming's NSW Supreme Court trial

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Simon Fleming, 41, is standing trial at the NSW Supreme Court.
An alleged Windang terrorist accused of firing shots in the air before taking two hostages in a dive shop told a psychiatrist he was tipped off by the face of Jesus in the clouds, a court has heard.

