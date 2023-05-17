Illawarra Mercury
SES HQ is 'absolutely' staying in Wollongong, says Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 18 2023 - 8:16am, first published May 17 2023 - 5:46pm
SES volunteers at the Wollongong headquarters for Wear Orange Wednesday. Emergency Services Minister Jihab Dib was there - and ensured that the headquarters would stay in the city. Picture by Sylvia Liber
SES volunteers at the Wollongong headquarters for Wear Orange Wednesday. Emergency Services Minister Jihab Dib was there - and ensured that the headquarters would stay in the city. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Wollongong SES building is "absolutely" staying in the city, according to NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib.

