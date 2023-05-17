The Wollongong SES building is "absolutely" staying in the city, according to NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib.
Last year, one of the recommendations of an independent floods enquiry was the back-of-house merging of the SES and RFS.
That led to speculation about job losses and the future of the SES headquarters in Wollongong.
But in terms of the future of the headquarters Wollongong has "nothing to worry about", the minister said.
Also, Mr Dib wasn't a fan of the idea of merging the two emergency services.
"At the time, as shadow minister I thought it wasn't the best way to go and I haven't changed my mind as the minister," he said.
"I think what's really important here is that we've got some really significant and individualised and specialised emergency services units. If they can work together to complement and support one another, that's great, but merging emergency services is not on my agenda.
"I think it doesn't take into account the fact that people join a particular emergency service to make an enormous difference."
Mr Dib was in the city to pay his first visit - either as a minister or Labor spokesman for emergency services - to the HQ to mark the SES's Wear Orange Wednesday, a day of celebration for the organisation's volunteers.
Sporting an orange tie, standing in the Wollongong headquarters in front of SES workers decked out in their iconic coveralls, Mr Dib paid tribute to the volunteers.
"All of you here, the volunteers, you don't do this because you get to hear a minister speak, or you get some letter, or medal or a pat on the back," he said.
"You do it because you believe in community, you do it because you believe in giving back. You do it because you believe that we can create a better society when every single one of us contributes in whatever way we can."
SES Commissioner Carlene York was also on hand to address the volunteers.
"It's a fantastic organisation and you are appreciated every single day," she said.
"The orange angels coming down the street. You are always there to help the community but it is great to have one particular day where we can concentrate on the work that you do.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
