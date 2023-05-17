A puff of smoke and the school day was underway, although this day would be like no other.
A much longed-for celebration of culture was held at Russell Vale Public School on Wednesday to unite communities.
The day was years in the making, principal Paul Cuthbertson said, and the school worked closely with Illawarra's elders to make it happen.
"It's a celebration of years of work in building authentic and genuine relationships with our greater aboriginal community," he said.
The day was filled with activities including a smoking ceremony, stories and art, with the assistance of Aboriginal student leaders from Woonona High School, under the guidance of elders Aunty May, Aunty Shaz and Aunty Kathleen.
"It's the first smoking ceremony, that I'm aware of, that our school has ever had," Mr Cuthbertson said.
"It's the first time and we've had a proper welcome to country delivered by an elder.
"We're really trying to make those connections with the indigenous community and the local community, to really learn from them because we don't have all the answers for our students or for the greater community as well."
A yarning circle, featuring large sandstone blocks and native vegetation, was also opened.
"It is a place to meet to have a yarn, to have a discussion, to connect with country, to connect with land," Mr Cuthbertson said.
"We're replanting eucalyptus trees and really trying to make it an authentic space."
The school's P&C, led by president Nicole Aldred, has been instrumental in the planning, including helping to secure a $3000 grant for the yarning circle.
Mr Cuthbertson acknowledged how many older generations didn't learn about Australia's Indigenous history while at school.
"[This] is changing the narrative," he said. "It is talking about this history and uncovering some of the some of the terrible things that have happened and discussing it, and acknowledging it before we can move forward with reconciliation."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
