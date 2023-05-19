Illawarra women who have never before needed help are seeking out the services of charity Dress for Success Sydney as a challenging economic climate forces more people into difficult circumstances.
Dress for Success provides free professional clothing for women ahead of job interviews and new jobs, as well as coaching, mentoring and other career support services.
"We help women that are in disadvantaged situations," Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber said.
Mrs Comber said more and more women were looking for help, with about 70 having attended the organisation this month already.
"Since COVID, we've found an increase in demand for all our services... and it keeps getting busier and busier," she said.
The economy at present meant many women were having to join or get back into the workforce, she said, some finding themselves in situations where they had never needed to before.
Mrs Comber said they were also seeing women outside the usual demographic who would typically see help.
One recent client, she said, had previously worked full-time, donated to the organisation and attended its functions, but found herself in need of help after experiencing domestic violence.
This surge in demand makes its upcoming major fundraiser in the Illawarra, Bubbles and Bargains, all the more important for the charity.
The event is a fashion sale, through which Dress for Success sells off high-end and designer stock donated to it for bargain prices.
Tickets are tiered: those who purchase a VIP ticket get first pick of the clothing on offer, a goodie bag and a shopping voucher.
General ticket holders can enter a little later and also receive a voucher, while those who want to attend for free get the last pick of the goods on offer.
Mrs Comber said the event, which had run for a few years in the Illawarra already, was usually a sell-out.
"We definitely can't run without people's support and people attending these sorts of functions," she said.
Dress for Success' Bubbles and Bargains event will take place at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow on Sunday, June 4.
For more information or tickets, click here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.