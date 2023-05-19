Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dress for Success Sydney sees demand grow ahead of Bubbles and Bargains fundraiser

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dress for Success' Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber, pictured with a volunteer, says demand for the charity's services has grown. Picture by Adam McLean.
Dress for Success' Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber, pictured with a volunteer, says demand for the charity's services has grown. Picture by Adam McLean.

Illawarra women who have never before needed help are seeking out the services of charity Dress for Success Sydney as a challenging economic climate forces more people into difficult circumstances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.