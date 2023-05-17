Kiama will be without a taxi service from May 29 after health issues, ride share operators and government regulations forced the town's only service out of the market.
Kiama Cabs has been operating for more than 30 years, but on Tuesday owner Gavin McClure took to social media to announce its closure.
"We are very sad to advise that (we) Kiama Cabs will finish operating," he posted to Facebook.
"It's been a very tough decision to make, but 30+ years is a long time. Unfortunately it's not the type of business that we can close for three months while we attend to our heath issues and then come back and recommence."
In his post, Mr McClure said health issues and the "longevity of our years" are a factor, and attempts to sell the business for "many months" were unsuccessful.
Mr McClure and his wife and Kay both declined the Illawarra Mercury's request for an interview.
Issues in Kiama aren't isolated to Kiama, they're in other areas across the state.- NSW Taxi Council CEO Nick Abrahim
NSW Taxi Council CEO Nick Abrahim spoke to the McClures following their announcement, and said ride share services and government regulations make it very difficult to profitably run taxis.
He accused ride share drivers from outside Kiama of illegally "touting and soliciting" for rides in town. These services are only allowed to accept bookings, not go looking for customers.
Like ride shares, taxis are allowed to accept bookings in any location, but are only allowed to "rank and hail" (sit at taxi ranks and accept passengers hailing a cab) in their licenced area.
"Issues in Kiama aren't isolated to Kiama, they're in other areas across the state," he said.
The cost to own a taxi licence is up to $300,000 in some regional NSW areas, but Mr Abrahim said there is no such cost burden on ride share drivers.
Adding to the woes of the state's taxi drivers, is increased government investment in community transport and on-demand services, such as in Kiama, they further reduce the number of people catching taxis.
In a last-ditch effort to sell Kiama Cabs, Mr McClure's post urged anyone interested in buying the taxi service to contact him.
"We would love it if someone would come along and take over the business," he wrote.
While the post said transport for veterans and war widows, along with pre-booked group transport, will continue to operate, it did not provide information on other business the couple operate - Kiama Limousines, Kiama Mini Coach Charters and Kiama Transport.
A spokesperson for the Point to Point Transport Commissioner, who is responsible for administering taxi licences in NSW, said Kiama Cabs has five registered taxis.
There are two non-taxi booking service providers in the Kiama area, and taxi service providers operating out of Berry and Wollongong.
The Mercury has asked Uber for a comment.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
