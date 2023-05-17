Illawarra Mercury
Christian Halyard sparks Albion Park to overcome Wests in Illawarra-South Coast hockey

By Tony de Souza
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:49pm
Premiers Albion Park have stamped their authority on the competition again. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Premiers Albion Park asserted their dominance in the Illawarra South Coast league to easily defeat arch rivals Wests 7-3 at Unanderra on Sunday.

