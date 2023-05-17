Premiers Albion Park asserted their dominance in the Illawarra South Coast league to easily defeat arch rivals Wests 7-3 at Unanderra on Sunday.
Their last encounter saw Park narrowly beat Wests 4-3, but this time they showed their class with a superb hat trick from Sutherland player Christian Halyard who has been an integral part of the team for three years now.
Park captain Jack Hayes and NSW Pride captain said it was a great win for the team despite missing key players Brady Anderson and Josh Mayo.
"Both teams had a couple of key players out, it was somewhat a tight tussle for a bit of the game," Hayes said.
"Fortunately for us a couple of corners went in and then we ran away with it."
Wests on the other hand missed numerous penalty corners as in previous games which was sadly lamented by their coach David Rieck and their corner defence let them down.
The match started at a furious pace and within five minutes the score was 1-1 when Elliot Ashby opened the score for Wests only for Hayes to level terms from a hit from top of the circle.
Park then piled on the pressure taking the score to 4-1 at the break with a brace from Halyard and one from Scott Govers returning from holidays.
Joel Westblade hit back for Wests, but penalty corner goal tp Halyard, Govers and 15-year-old recruit Justin Murray settled the argument.
In the second game, University beat Fairy Meadow 2-1 with goals from Heath Ogilvie and Jack Boyd, and captain/coach Dean Nealon replying for Meadow.
In round eight of the women's league, Park maintained their top spot with a 6-0 win over Meadow.
Captain Emma McLeish hit a brace with the other goals from Kelsey Hughes, Cherie and Montana Marsh and Charlee Buckman.
In the other games, Wests defeated Figtree-Unanderra 2-1 and University held Railway Greys to a 2-2 drew.
ISC will enter two teams in the NSW State Under 18 girls championships at the Narellan hockey centre this weekend.
The first team, coached by Paul Schofield, will face Central Coast and North West Sydney this Friday and Grafton and Newcastle on Saturday.
Former Australian indoor captain Gaye Tarrant will coach the second Illawarra team. Semis and finals are set for Sunday.
