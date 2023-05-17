Man "pressed scissors into woman's cheek" in Kiama attack

A man has lashed out in court - hurling a chair at a monitor - after he was refused bail over allegations of domestic violence.
Michael McKenzie, 34, is accused of pressing a pair of scissors against a woman's face after he visited her Kiama home in defiance of an apprehended violence order on April 30.
Police allege the woman was sitting on her bed when McKenzie entered the room and said, "I want to talk to you ... I want to know who you're hanging around with".
The woman told McKenzie to "get out of my room" before he allegedly pinned her down, grabbed a pair of scissors and trained them across her face and neck, leaving a slight cut to her left cheek.
The woman did not initially report the matter, with McKenzie allegedly telling her, "I'll get you if you call the police".
But a friend made the triple-0 call for her almost two weeks later, when McKenzie allegedly surprised the two women when they arrived at the home after a night out.
Seeing McKenzie, the woman immediately froze and panicked, according to a police account of events.
McKenzie is accused of saying, "oh what are you saying, whore?", before both women left, with the friend immediately contacting police.
Police allege McKenzie spat towards an officer, narrowly missing him, when they arrived to arrest him soon afterwards.
Police noted a clear laceration to the woman's left cheek.
Appearing via audio-visual link, McKenzie sought his release on bail in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
But Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted the strong prosecution case, backed by the woman's statement and photographs of her injury.
"These are really serious matters, on a background of ongoing substance abuse which places you at a higher risk of re-offending, and against a background of similar offences against the same victim," she said.
McKenzie rose to his feet as the matter was being adjourned, then threw his empty chair at the monitor.
The matter returns to court July 31.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
