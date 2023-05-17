Illawarra Mercury
Michael McKenzie charged over alleged scissors attack on Kiama woman

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:33pm
Man "pressed scissors into woman's cheek" in Kiama attack
A man has lashed out in court - hurling a chair at a monitor - after he was refused bail over allegations of domestic violence.

