A Wollongong chef who was caught in the act of drunkenly ransacking Wollongong Public School has been praised for his "eloquent" address to a local magistrate.
Police found Damien Marcus Lawless-Schmidt hiding under a table in an administration building, with a black t-shirt concealing his face, after security officers called them to the Church Street primary school about 12.50am on April 27.
He had pocketed eight keyrings holding a combined 25 keys and had removed items including a laptop and a large speaker before patrolling security officers heard "rustling" and raised the alarm.
On Tuesday the 41-year-old told Wollongong magistrate Claire Girotto he had been just about to start a maintenance regime at a drug and alcohol treatment facility, when he erred.
"I have little to no recollection of the night," he told the court.
"I couldn't believe what I was hearing when police told me. I'm so remorseful.
"I shocked my loved ones, the community and most of all, myself."
Lawless-Schmidt, of East Corrimal, told the court he had overcome difficult and abusive experiences during his childhood to become a successful chef.
His lawyer added he had risen to "some very prestigious positions".
Police told the court Lawless-Schmidt had been charged 20 times previously, usually for traffic and property-related offences.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted Lawless-Schmidt had "lots of good stuff happening in your life" and that his profession brought him into contact with alcohol.
She placed him on an eight-month intensive corrections order and extended the length of a pre-existing community correction order to two years.
"Mr Lawless-Schmidt has some insight into his condition as an addict," she said.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
