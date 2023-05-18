Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Snapper, flathead drifts on full alert

By Gary Wade
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal had very little to report from offshore this week owing to fickle weather and sea conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.