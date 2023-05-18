Snapper, flathead drifts on full alert

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal had very little to report from offshore this week owing to fickle weather and sea conditions.
Quite a few boats did do the shelf run and wider last Saturday and again on Sunday, for hopefully yellowfin and/or bluefin and possible a shark or 2, but they came back with zeros for their effort.
Closer to home, last weekend and Monday, the snapper bite was quite good inshore with plenty of fish on offer in the shallower reefs of 10/20 metre depths.
As conditions allowed, many chose to anchor up and found better quality reds from stationary boats with a steady burley trail and floated back fresh baits and strips down their trails.
On the deeper snapper drifts, guys found there were still plenty of fish to be had, but they were just smaller school fish of around 1-1.5kilograms.
In the same drifts were plenty of large blue mowies and pigfish, which always helps to round out the catch, but watch the gill rakers on those piggies.
Flathead drifts were producing plenty of good fish at all the local haunts up and down the coast. Kingfish were also in good supply, with another successful week around the islands and various bommies especially off Bellambi, Bandit and sou'west of Seacliffe Bridge.
The kings were all legal plus a couple of surprise 15kg hoodlums made short work of those that were unprepared.
Beaches and rocks continued to fish well, with rock hoppers enjoying some early winter blue-nose bream and those rip 'n' bust black drummer.
After the last weather bump, some respectable snapper were also pulled in on bream gear.
Beaches have been worth the effort as various deeper gutters were found to be holding plenty of bream and tarwhine, with the odd flathead and mulloway thrown in.
Some excellent tailor were caught over the past few weeks, with a return to the bigger-sized fish we normally encounter this time of year. But, for whatever reason, this hasn't happened for quite a while, so pillie flickers are rejoicing.
