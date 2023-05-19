Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Illawarra train commuters treated like mugs. Letters to the Editor, May 20, 2023

May 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra train commuters treated like mugs. Letters, May 20, 2023
Illawarra train commuters treated like mugs. Letters, May 20, 2023

With the election of a new state government, when will CityRail be called on to stop treating Illawarra commuters as mugs? Twice in the past month or so there have been huge weekend trackwork disruptions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.