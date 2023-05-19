Illawarra train commuters treated like mugs. Letters, May 20, 2023

With the election of a new state government, when will CityRail be called on to stop treating Illawarra commuters as mugs? Twice in the past month or so there have been huge weekend trackwork disruptions.
This week CityRail says: "Trains run to a changed timetable between South Coast and Waterfall only ... trains run between Waterfall and Hurstville, with limited buses replacing all trains between Hurstville and Central."
Then: "Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages. We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur."
This contrasts with previous practices where, if the city was to be cut off by trackwork, buses would run us all the way from Wollongong or Thirroul to a proper connection in Sydney. Now, weekend travellers get a very slow, broken journey to Hurstville, where CityRail will have a red hot go - no guarantees! - to get them to the city. Well, done, CityRail. I might get all the way to work on Sunday! Or not! Can they phone my boss and explain for me?
This region spends a fortune marketing itself as a clever, university and industry town with heaps of potential and a growing tourism industry. And the state government is eyeing Wollongong as a spill-over dormitory city for Sydney. But Wollongong will never reach its full potential if CityRail can just raise its middle finger at us and effectively cut us off at random.
Mark Southcott, Thirroul
I saw the recent Illawarra Mercury with a photo of Eddie Woo, the extraordinarily energetic mathematics teacher, on the front page! Not a sportsperson, a politician, or an artist, a mathematics teacher.
I was a person who was in the lower classes in mathematics, not the advanced level class but I had an aptitude for science, physics and chemistry. I spent much time in our backyard with a star chart. The NASA Gemini missions were in progress.
I became hooked on mathematics during the NASA exploration of space. But it blew my mind when I made the connection between Imaginary Numbers and AC Circuit Theory. Applied and Engineering Mathematics is where I landed but Statistics grabbed me later. Not everyone needs this level of mathematics but heed Eddie Woo, when he reminds us, "Being numerate is no longer an option in our society".
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Can someone explain to me how China's announcement this week that it is resuming Australian timber imports is good news for us? Anyone trying to build a home in the current climate knows prices have been soaring here as a result of timber shortages.
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
David Goss in his letter published on 18/05/2023 in response to me, indicated high court intervention in "the voice" is misinformation from the NO case. His information is wrong as evidenced by many including, Co Chair, Marcia Langton, Hon. Terrence Coleman former judge NSW court of appeal, Professor Frank Brennan constitutional lawyer, Ian Callahan retired high court judge.
It would seem there is discrepancy in the chance of matters reaching the high court, from minimal to likely. To date the Prime Minister has refused to accept an altered wording which would ensure the high court could not be involved. Why?
Ross Taylor, Thirroul
