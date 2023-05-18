Fear of losing up to 100 members is not driving a union's opposition to a sale of Kiama's Blue Haven, according to an official.
The United Services Union represents around 100 employees at Blue Haven, which is now owned by Kiama Municipal Council.
Given that the union represents local government employees, were Blue Haven to be sold to a private company, then those workers would no longer be employed by council and thus have to join a different union.
USU organiser Rudi Oppitz claimed a possible reduction in the union membership was not a factor in its opposition to the Blue Haven sale.
"Having the membership is a secondary issue for the USU," Mr Oppitz said.
"That's never really been a primary mover of why the USU has taken its stance on the sale of Blue Haven. What we recognise is, that's a primary asset for the overall council, close to 50 per cent of the asset base of the council.
"We also have a community aspect to the union around aged care and around servicing the community and what's in the best interest of the community as well as a whole. Aged care is one of those services that should be provided by a not-for-profit organisation like a council."
The controversy around the Blue Haven sale returned this week when council considered an unsolicited offer - believed to be for the entire facility - in confidential session.
Council ultimately declined the offer "due to legislative requirements".
Mr Oppitz said the USU was concerned about the offer being discussed in secret, with no information on exactly what the potential buyer was interested in.
The union was also concerned that some councillors would prefer to sell the entire facility - not just the Bonaira component that has been approved by a formal vote.
In February this year, an unsuccessful motion was put forward to wrap Blue Haven Terralong into the Bonaira sale.
In council's draft budget released earlier this week, it factored in the sale of Bonaira to note it was $19.3 million in surplus. Mr Oppitz wasn't happy with that given no sale has occurred.
"Going out and painting a picture that council is going to be back in the black and that sort of stuff if they sell off Blue Haven is so premature of them," he said.
"It's misleading the community - they've still got a significant amount of hurdles to get past [before it can be sold]."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.