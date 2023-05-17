A man has died in a head-on crash in Conjola on the South Coast on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, south of Fishermans Paradise Road, about 7pm, to reports of a crash between a Nissan Pulsar and a Toyota Corolla.
Paramedics treated the Nissan driver, an 83-year-old man, however he died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 22-year-old woman, was also treated before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
