Five promising Illawarra talents have proven that they can match it with Australia's best gymnasts.
Wollongong City Gymnastics and Shellharbour's Carmel & Co both had representatives who collected medals at the Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast last week.
Competing on behalf of Wollongong City were Caitlin Jones and Alyssa Barkley, who were picked in the NSW level 10 state team after impressing at two state trials and the NSW State Championships earlier this year.
Jones and Barkley both hit four from four routines on the opening day at nationals, playing an integral role in the team winning silver.
The duo also competed in the individual events.
Jones was declared level 10 open national beam champion and also claimed silver medals in the all-round and floor routines, while she was also fourth on vault. Barkley placed sixth in level 10 open floor and achieved personal bests in day one overall score, beam and floor.
"The girls train on average 18 hours a week. Both girls are extremely dedicated and passionate about gymnastics, and they're always striving to be the best they can be," Wollongong City Gymnastics head coach Courtney Flack said.
"This year, the girls have increased their skill level and routine difficulty. They have both consistently performed these routines to a high standard across the competition season."
Meanwhile, Carmel & Co had three representatives at the championships - Chelsea Criado, Lexi Talbot and Ruby Francis.
Talbot competed in the NSW level eight team which collected a silver medal. In the individual events, the 11-year-old also finished ninth on beam, 10th on vault and ninth overall, which was an impressive effort in her first nationals championships.
Twelve-year-old Francis enjoyed a strong competition in the level 10 junior division, taking out gold in the 13 and under category and gold in the beam. She also stepped up to the under 16s category, where she finished seventh on bar.
Criado, 15, also competed in the level 10 division in the 16 and under category, finishing 10th in vault, ninth in beam and 11th overall. Both Francis and Criado hit eight out of eight routines across two days of competition.
"The whole club is very proud of the effort the girls have put in," Carmel & Co head coach Carmel Blades said.
"It's great to see that the hard work has earned them great results at nationals. We can't wait to see what the future holds for for all three of them."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
