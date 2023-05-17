Illawarra Mercury
Lomax, Liddle recall not a knock on Anthony Griffin: Ryan Carr

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:53am, first published 8:56am
Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr insists the decision to recall Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle is not a repudiation of Anthony Griffin's decision to axe the pair, saying their return was in the offing well before the board's decision to sack Griffin as coach.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

