Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr insists the decision to recall Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle is not a repudiation of Anthony Griffin's decision to axe the pair, saying their return was in the offing well before the board's decision to sack Griffin as coach.
Griffin's decision to punt Lomax following a round nine loss to the Bulldogs, the 23-year-old's first demotion since debuting in 2018, grabbed headlines ahead of Magic Round.
The call on Liddle was equally baffling just a fortnight after the club rewarded his strong form since arriving in Wollongong with a two-year contract extension.
Carr was appointed caretaker coach on Tuesday after the board made the call to move on Griffin, with Lomax and Liddle featuring on the team sheet just hours later. It was an eye-catching development, but Carr insisted it was not a call he made in response to his predecessor's axing.
"Team selection gets spoken about well before what happened on Tuesday," Carr said.
"We always had really open and honest discussions as a coaching staff and we always put our thoughts forward in what we thought was best for the team.
"These are discussions that were had straight after the game when we played the Cowboys up there in Townsville and we'd sort of been planning to bring them back in this week regardless. It's not a whole back flip on everything, they've been in the mix all along.
"Those two boys have done a really good job and had a great attitude in going back to [NSW] Cup and they played really well on the weekend. That's the message we're trying to send here as a team and as a club
"If you play well, you're in the team. If you don't then, well, we've just got to work on some things back and Cup. That's life, that's the business we're in.
"At the end of the day, we're putting out the 17 players that we feel can do the job for the team and the club for this week. Then next week we'll see what happens."
Liddle has been named at hooker, with skipper Ben Hunt named in his preferred No. 7 jumper, though he may again make an in-game shift to dummy-half when Jayden Sullivan is injected from the bench.
With Hunt a staunch backer of Griffin, the former coach's dismissal has cast doubt on the 33-year-old's future in Wollongong despite signing a two-year contract extension at the end of last season.
His recent shift to hooker has intensified whispers he wants out of the club given his oft-stated desire to remain a halfback, with any new coach faced with the task of juggling a Hunt-Sullivan succession.
Rival clubs are already making inquiries as to his plans beyond this year, but Carr echoed the comments of club CEO Ryan Webb in saying his captain remains all-in with the club.
"He's a hundred per cent committed to the Dragons," Carr said.
"He's on contract and I think you can see by the way he plays that I don't think he's going anywhere. I've got a really good relationship with Ben, we've become really close since I've been here at the club.
"He's a great leader, he's a great team person and he's one hundred per cent selfless, so he does whatever is best for the team. He's a world class nine and he's a world class seven so we're pretty blessed.
"He's going to play halfback this week for us because that's what he was signed here to play at the club. What the future holds, I don't know. We've got an Origin period coming up, so we've got to figure a few things out as a team ourselves.
"What I love about Ben is he wears his heart on his sleeve, he gives it his all and he doesn't care where he plays or what he has to do for the team. That's the sort of attitude we want from all the players to have, just put the team first and it's not about you."
Griffin's decision to bench Sullivan for the final 50 minutes of last week's lost to Cowboys was viewed as the final straw in regards to him not seeing out the season, but Carr said he hasn't locked in any plans for the 21-year-old this week.
"Bud (Sullivan) is a great kid, he's got a lot of footy in him, he's got a lot of potential," Carr said.
"He's only young and he's still developing. In terms of what role he'll play [Friday] night, we'll see how the game flows. I think that has a big impact on what you do with your interchange.
"He's got a lot to bring to the team and to the squad. I'm just going to keep being honest with him, like with all the players. That's all you can do is be honest with them, try and develop them, and bring them all along.
"In terms of last week, we've all moved on. Obviously it's a new week for us and we've just got to start fresh."
Snapping a six-game losing streak is a monumental task for a rookie coach in a position he never expected to be in, but the 34-year-old says he isn't looking to make wholesale changes.
"It's not something you can really foresee coming, and you don't want to foresee it coming," Carr said.
"I never wanted that to happen to a mate like Hook (Griffin), but the club have asked me to do a job and I'm going to do a job the best I can for the team. The boys don't really have the answers in terms of it's not their decision, it wasn't my decision.
"It was the club's decision so we've just got to support it, we've got to move forward. There were a lot of good relationships there with Hook, but they understand that rugby league's business now. There's been a lot of speculation but every club goes through it.
"When you're not winning, the noise grows louder around the team and someone's obviously going to be held accountable for it. There is no more speculation, it's happened, there's no more excuses, we've just got to get on with playing our footy.
"All we can do is our best and our best is good enough. I've got so much belief in them, I genuinely feel like we've got everything we need right here. The answers are here with us and we just need to make it about us and stop worrying about everyone else and all the outside noise."
The club has identified club great and current Roosters assistant coach Jason Ryles as its priority signing, with talks having progressed to contract details. Ben Hornby and Dean Young are also in the mix, with Carr certainly not about to throw himself in the mix.
"I understand the question, I just don't want to make it about me," he said.
"I'm at captain's run today, I'm just going to go one [day] at a time. There's no point in looking too far ahead because all that stuff, I can't control. All I can control is doing the best I can for these players because it's about them, it's not about me and I just want to keep making it about them."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
