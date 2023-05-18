For golfing couple Darcy Boyd and Danielle Vasquez, 2023 is shaping up to be their most crucial yet for more reasons than one.
Boyd is in his first year as a fully qualified PGA Professional at Kiama Golf Club whilst his finance Vasquez also locked away her card after her playoff loss at the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville Golf Resort, where Boyd was her caddie.
With plenty already on the calendar for both Boyd and Vasquez, they have another major event just on the horizon - their wedding, which is scheduled for December.
But for now, the pair have their sights set for the immediate future, which includes three months of training programs before the start of the tour season.
"We're obviously stoked that we got the card but it's just all about tying up loose ends before we go," Boyd told the Mercury.
"Just with work and we're building our house at the moment so we're just getting all that sorted and then getting ready to leave. It may be in North Queensland in early June and we'll start with about three months of programs from June to August and then from there on, hopefully start the tour season, but that's to be confirmed.
"I think it will be good to get away and play three months of warm ups before we start the tour. Obviously I've been working hard over the last few years to get my game in shape to get my card and finish higher as a trainee and then move in this direction.
"But I'm pretty keen to be fully committed to the improvement and dedication towards actually contending and being able to win week in week out with the big guys because I feel like I am good enough."
Meanwhile Vasquez has also been enjoying a stellar run of late.
"Because Bonville was my last tournament (Australian Women's Classic) in the calendar until Australian Open at the end of the year, I took advantage of that and had a bit of a break for the last few weeks," she said.
"We're just trying to confirm to see if I do get into that final stage of the European Tour so I'm not sure as yet. If it does happen that would be pretty cool. I just didn't think it was going to come this quickly."
With the upcoming nuptials one thing could cause problems and that is the fact that should one or both of the pair make the Australian Open - which is held usually in the first or second week in December - it may clash with the wedding.
"Our biggest concern is the Australian Open, which is like probably the biggest event on the women's calendar and up there for the men, it's normally the first or second weekend in December and the wedding is the second weekend of December," Boyd added.
"So it could be a bit of a drama, but hopefully it pans out nicely."
Vasquez said it had been a very busy period organising the wedding but she would not have it any other way as they had done everything in their respective careers as a team.
"I've been busy with all the wedding stuff," she said.
"When we were growing up I used to go through a really good period of golf and we'd plan that Darcy would caddie me and then a few months later he would win heaps of tournaments and go really good and then I would caddie for him."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
