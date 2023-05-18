Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Region records highest weekly COVID case numbers this year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the latest weekly figures, 877 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven - higher than the 812 cases reported in the first week of January in the aftermath of the Christmas 2022 Omicron wave.
In the latest weekly figures, 877 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven - higher than the 812 cases reported in the first week of January in the aftermath of the Christmas 2022 Omicron wave.

Illawarra COVID case numbers have hit their highest point this year, with health officials admitting the reported figures do not represent the true number of cases circulating in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.