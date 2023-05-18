Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

'Disheartened' Illawarra paramedics put a ban on transporting patients to call for action

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why some Illawarra patients might have to stay in hospital longer this week
Why some Illawarra patients might have to stay in hospital longer this week

Patients waiting to leave hospital in Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals could be stuck there longer than usual, as paramedics take industrial action to urge Labor to hurry up and deliver its election promises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.