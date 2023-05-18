Why some Illawarra patients might have to stay in hospital longer this week

Patients waiting to leave hospital in Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals could be stuck there longer than usual, as paramedics take industrial action to urge Labor to hurry up and deliver its election promises.
For 24 hours from 6am Thursday, paramedics and patient transport officers across NSW are refusing to transport patients from hospitals to homes or aged care facilities.
The work ban has been prompted by frustrations from Health Services Union members that Premier Chris Minns has not yet delivered on his promises to remove the wages cap.
Paramedic and Illawarra Shoalhaven Health Services Union delegate Tess Oxley said the industrial action would also include leaving patients in the care of the emergency department staff after 30 minutes, and having paramedics team up three to a car to support trainees.
She said specific these actions had been chosen to highlight that professional recognition was needed for the ambulance workforce.
"If you're a patient in hospital who maybe was going to be discharged home today with the use of patient transport, you may spend an extra night in hospital," Ms Oxley said.
We're two months on from the election - that's two mortgage payments that we've had to make, we're heading into winter and that's a winter electricity bill we've got coming - and solutions that were promised to make life a little bit easier for us have not only not come through, but we don't even see progress."- Tess Oxley
Under the action, paramedics will make exemptions for patients undergoing end-of-life care, dialysis and those that have not formally been admitted to hospital.
"Also if you call for an ambulance today and were transported to hospital and you have a generally low acuity problem, there is a chance that after about 30 minutes, the paramedics might take you to a waiting room or to a different area of the hospital to be cared for," Ms Oxley said.
"We're fighting for professional recognition - so when we are delayed at hospitals, part of the reason that we get delayed for so long is that it's a lot cheaper to have a patient with a paramedic than is to be delayed with a nurse, because paramedics aren't being paid the professional wage that they deserve."
She said action was urgently needed to support a workforce that has been chronically underpaid and is facing increased pressures as the cost of living rises.
"We're disheartened, because we thought that the change of government would mean a change for us," she said.
"Yet we're two months on, that's two mortgage payments that we've had to make, we're heading into winter and that's a winter electricity bill we've got coming, and solutions that were promised to make life a little bit easier for us have not only not come through, but we don't even see progress."
Health minister Ryan Park was asked last week if health workers could expect the wages cap to abolished by the time their award expires on July 1.
"We're working through that at the moment and the treasurer and Premier will make announcements around the specific wage cap that you're referring to," he told reporters.
"But let's be clear, I've already started discussions with the unions and their representatives of workers right across the health system.
"We've made clear that we're removing the wages cap, but obviously in terms of that going forward, I'll leave that to the Premier and the treasurer."
This week, NSW Premier Chris Minns said his government was in the process of developing an offer and confirmed there were discussions between government officials and union leaders.
While not saying when workers could see a pay increase, he said he was confident of a landing.
"These are really complicated industrial instruments and we want to make sure we get it right," he said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.