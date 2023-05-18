Illawarra Mercury
William Rooney's death remains unclear due to insufficient evidence, Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQI hate crimes hears

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Scottish man William "Bill" Rooney's death remains a mystery almost four decades, with one of the suspects depraved serial rapist Mark Anthony Scerri.
It remains unknown whether a gay man who died after being found with a fractured skull near a Wollongong nightclub was one of the victims of a notorious rapist motivated by homophobia.

