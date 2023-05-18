It remains unknown whether a gay man who died after being found with a fractured skull near a Wollongong nightclub was one of the victims of a notorious rapist motivated by homophobia.
Scottish man William "Bill" Rooney's death is unclear due to a flawed police investigation, the Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQI hate crimes heard on Thursday.
Mr Rooney died in Wollongong at the age of 35, after he was found lying semi-unconscious between a toilet block and a concrete wall in Crown Lane, about 8.40am on Valentines Day in 1986.
He succumbed to his serious head injuries six days later at Wollongong Hospital.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Rooney's injuries were most likely sustained from an accidental three-metre fall, which police concluded was the likely cause of his death.
However, a coronial investigation later found the cause of his injuries was "undetermined".
The inquiry heard footage taken by WIN Television showed when Mr Rooney was found, he was only wearing one shoe and one sock, with his fly unzipped and underwear pulled down.
By mid-morning, staff at a nearby retail store had hosed down the blood on the concrete, limiting investigators ability to recover forensic evidence.
The day after, Mr Rooney's partner Wayne Davis spoke with police, telling them Mr Rooney had spoken with a man involved in gay bashings named Leslie John Harrison, who went by the pseudonym "Radar".
Police spoke with Mr Harrison two days later, who claimed he was with his girlfriend Joanne Garbutt that night. However, police failed to speak with Ms Garbutt to verify the alibi.
In an interview with the Mercury in the 1990s, Mr Davis said police "weren't that interested" in investigating Mr Rooney's death as he was "just another poofta".
Mr Davis always believed his partner was killed because he was gay.
There were a series of significant failings by police during investigations that could have pointed to a potential killer, Meg O'Brien, the counsel assisting the inquiry, told the commissioner, Justice John Sackar.
After Mr Rooney's death, 12 male victims were physically and/or sexually assaulted in Wollongong between 1986 and 1989, with "striking similarities" in each case, the inquiry heard.
Mark Anthony Scerri was charged with 29 offences in relation to these 12 victims, with charges proceeding to four separate trials in 1991 and 1992 in relation to nine of the victims.
During a 1992 trial, one of the victims gave evidence that in the course of being attacked - 10 months after Mr Rooney's death - Scerri said to him: "I'll kill you like I killed the poofter in the laneway".
Scerri was sentenced to a total of 16 years' jail for his crimes.
It was puzzling that officers from Strike Force Parrabell - tasked to investigate crimes with a potential LGBTQI bias link - determined Mr Rooney's case had no evidence of homophobia, Ms O'Brien said.
Despite their findings, the possible involvement of Harrison and Scerri, is mentioned in seven of their 10 general comment sections, she added.
"At the very least ... we submit that questions arise in relation to the coherence and rigour of the methodology of Strike Force Parrabell," Ms O'Brien said.
She added that police failed to secure the area where Mr Rooney was found, adding that investigations were severely impeded as no sexual assault examinations were conducted on his body before and after his death.
Ms O'Brien urged the inquiry to find Mr Rooney died of blunt head injuries, with insufficient evidence to establish whether it was the result of an assault or fall.
The inquiry continues. The commission will deliver its report in August.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
