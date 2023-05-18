It's far from a packed house at the MCG, but AFL great Dane Swan is thrilled to lace on the boots again at Myimbarr Oval on Saturday.
Swan will come out of retirement to play a special one-off game for the Shellharbour Suns for their round-six AFL South Coast fixture with the Bulldogs.
It's an opportunity that has been eight months in the making, after the Suns announced that they had secured the retired Collingwood star's services last September. He is the biggest signing in AFL South Coast's history, with Swan having played more than 250 games for the Magpies.
The midfielder's glittered career spanned more than a decade, with his list of achievements including being a premiership winner, Brownlow Medal winner and three-time Copeland Trophy winner as Collingwood's best and fairest.
Since hanging up the boots in 2016, Swan has remained active in the AFL community and, in recent years, he has played games for several grassroots clubs, such as Coolaroo and the South West Sydney Blues.
The 39-year-old told the Mercury that he was now delighted to help out at Myimbarr Oval. Following the game, he will also be special guest at a sportsman's dinner at Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club on Saturday night.
"It's nice to get to a place that I'd never normally go to and run around and have a kick. Hopefully everyone enjoys themselves and, more importantly, the boys get a win," Swan said.
"This is my second year doing these community games and I'll go wherever I'm wanted. If people are silly enough to have me, I'm silly enough to do it. And it's nice to get out of Melbourne too, the weather is obviously starting to turn here, so hopefully it's a little bit nicer up there and we can make a weekend of it. I'll have a kick, tell a few stories afterwards and have a few beers.
"Hopefully they can raise a bit of money for their footy club and that can go towards them getting new players or upgrading new equipment, or whatever they need. They get a good night, and it might put their club on the map for 24 hours. And I get a bit out of it too. Footy's given me so much so it's nice to go around and give a bit back.
"I'm not sure how much wisdom I have to impart, but I can impart what I have left and hopefully the boys at the club get a bit out of it too. I know it's obviously rugby league heartland, and the AFL is expanding, but it would be good to see a big crowd down there. Hopefully it can help grow the game there and if I can play my role, I'm more than happy to."
Swan's inclusion is timely for the Suns, who are looking to cause an upset against the high-flying Bulldogs. After back-to-back grand final defeats, Aidan Leishman's men remain undefeated after five rounds, with their run highlighted by claiming the massive scalp of reigning two-time premiers Figtree a fortnight ago.
Conversely, Shellharbour suffered an 11-goal loss at the hands of the Kangaroos last weekend. It was their fourth defeat of the 2023 season.
"I'm not sure how good or bad the side is yet, but I usually float around and try go where the side needs me or where the ball is going to be. If we're struggling, I'll go down back. If we're a pretty good side, I'll go up forward or, if we're somewhere in between, I'll float up through the middle," Swan said.
"Touch wood, I don't get hurt, but my aim is to play the four quarters. I'll run around and have a kick. I certainly don't have the passion to still get up and train every day like I did when I was playing in the AFL, but I certainly still love the game, but I love it from a different angle now.
"The great thing about doing these sort of things is you understand that no matter what league or level you go to, all of the volunteers, the president and players love the place as much as I loved playing at Collingwood. That's the best level that they can get to, so they put their heart and soul into those footy clubs.
"Footy clubs are amazing things, that's why I like being around them. I'm not sure I was suited for an office job, so being around clubs for as long as I can is better for me."
Swan's AFL dream became a reality when he was picked up by Collingwood with pick 58 in the 2001 national draft. He made his debut in 2003 and would go on to play 258 games for the Magpies, kicking 2011 goals.
Swan had many personnel accolades during his time in the league, but he says nothing beat the feeling of winning the 2010 premiership.
"Winning all of those individual awards was nice, but you don't that celebrate yearly with everyone. I'd like to, but I don't think anyone would come to my annual Brownlow-winning celebration," Swan said with a laugh.
"But winning a premiership bonded me with everyone in the footy club, and I share a special bond between 21 other guys. That's why you play team sports, it's for team success. You don't play team sports for individual success. To be alongside my teammates and go down in Collingwood's history is something that I'm very, very proud of and something I hold very special."
Shellharbour Suns playing-coach Dan Posch said it was a great honour for his club to host Swan on Saturday.
"It's a pretty once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity for the club, players and even the league. I don't know of any other bigger event that's happened for AFL South Coast in the past," he said.
"He's an AFL legend and it's hard to think of many blokes who have achieved more than him in the last 30 to 40 years of AFL. We've got one of the youngest lists in the competition, so to have them running around with a guy that's achieved all of that - and see first-hand how he goes about things - you can't buy that kind of experience."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
