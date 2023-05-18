Timing is everything for Ross McConville's Burning Need in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Rosehill.
At first glance it's easy to look elsewhere with the six-year-old mare, who has had just one placing in seven goes at the 1400-metres trip and missed out in two starts at the western Sydney track.
But look closer and she has been runner-up every time second-up and was an eye-catching third when fresh over 1250m at Canterbury earlier this month.
With Keagan Latham riding at Newcastle on Saturday, Jean Van Overmeire will pilot Burning Need as a $19 chance with Bet365.
"She just has that 200, 250m sprint, so you've got to time her run well," assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan said.
"She's a bit tricky like that, but I'm not worried about the barrier (11), we'll go back and find some cover anyway.
"It'll just be about the tempo, but she was very good first-up, it was a great ride by Keagan, that's when she's at her best. She's had success at 1500m and a mile, but we've kept her fresh enough."
Joe Ible's Cuban Granchico drew barrier 17 for the race; Tyler Schiller will be aboard Robert and Luke Price's Verbek ($23), with stablemate Victory Lane instead running in Saturday's 1200m BenchMark 78, with Van Overmeire booked.
Mohanan expects Nautical Miss to be firmly in the finish in a Saturday provincial grade BM68 at Newcastle, while talented two-year-old colt Runwiththetide will try to break his maiden at start five at Kembla on Tuesday.
He said the stable was weighing up whether to stay at 1400m against his own age, or test him against older horses over a mile.
The Ciaron Maher-David Eustace team has continued its bold push into NSW, buying a 97-hectare property at Bong Bong, having previously taken on land near Berry.
The new venture, in partnership with Racing NSW, includes 40 paddocks, four architecturally-designed barns containing 61 boxes, 1250-metres turf and sand training tracks, swimming pool, hyperbaric chamber, equine spa, treadmills and an ocean walker.
"An amazing property, facilities second to none," Maher said in a statement.
''The attention to detail that Paul and Anna Fudge poured into the place is obvious everywhere you look.
''We've been searching for the perfect property to replicate our systems that have worked so well in Victoria, and this actually goes above and beyond that."
Racing NSW this week boosted the Country Cups final named The Big Dance, run on Melbourne Cup day, to $3 million in prize money.
Meanwhile, the Provincial-Midway and Country Championships final will be doubled to $1 million next year.
