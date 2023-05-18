A North Wollongong street is fast becoming apartment row, with a 10-storey complex on the drawing board.
Edward Street runs east-west for just four blocks, yet it already has 20 apartment complexes.
From the east, the first three blocks are almost entirely made up of apartments - with just three houses hanging in alongside the high rises.
Due to a combination of those high rises and neighbourhood trees, Edward Street is in shadow for large chunks of the day.
One of those few remaining houses - including a swimming pool and tennis court - is slated to be knocked down to make room for a 10-storey complex featuring 20 apartments.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the site at 21-23 Edward Street.
If approved the 10-storey building will have apartment complexes on both sides, behind it and directly across the road - several being eight storeys high.
"The subject site is located in a high-density urban location only a few blocks south-west of Stuart Park and North Wollongong Beach," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Whilst the site is located within the Wollongong city centre, the immediate locality is primarily characterised by a high-density residential living environment and streetscape."
The height of the building has created an issue, with its upper floors not allowing the required building separation to neighbouring properties.
"All setbacks to the side and rear are well in excess of the minimum design criteria up to level seven," the statement of environmental effect said, "with non-compliant separation setbacks to the side east and western boundaries at the upper-most levels eight and nine only.
"These setback encroachments result in only a 7 per cent variation at each side."
An application has been lodged to request this aspect of the building requirements be waived.
The 20 apartments will be evenly split into three and four-bedroom units. Two levels of basement parking with provide spaces for 32 vehicles.
A traffic study claimed the complex would create 13 extra vehicle movements an hour in peak periods.
"It is expected that Edward Street and the local road network has sufficient capacity to accommodate the increased vehicular movements," the study said.
"Additionally, it is envisaged that the nearby intersections will not be compromised, given the existing level of service for these intersections is capable of being maintained post development."
The development application is on public exhibition until June 1.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
