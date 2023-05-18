There were paw prints and plants, opportunities to connect and the chance to help others right across the community.
Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Wollongong Volunteering Expo on Wednesday to find out how they could lend a helping hand.
Around 30 volunteer groups packed Wollongong Town Hall, including Bushcare, the Older Women's Network, CareSouth and Assistance Dogs Australia.
It was a great opportunity to find out more about the vast array of opportunities in the area, Northern Illawarra Neighbour Aid volunteer coordinator Fiona Lawson said.
"There was a variety of people generally, retirees looking to give their time back to the community," she said.
"There were also some younger people, around their 20s, looking to support and probably gain some experience in areas that they might think about working in.
"I had actually a corporate client that was looking to have their staff initiate some volunteering."
Volunteering not only helps the community but has personal benefits as well, Ms Lawson said.
"You're helping yourself, keeping yourself busy, helping the community [and] getting to know other people," she said.
The Wollongong Local Government area has a higher rate of volunteering compared to NSW, data from the 2021 Census shows.
More then 23,000 people (13.2 per cent of the population) in the LGA volunteered in the 12 months leading up to Census night, compared to 13 per cent of the NSW population.
The national rate of volunteering is 14.1 per cent.
To find out more about volunteering opportunities in the Illawarra visit The Centre for Volunteering or Seek Volunteer Opportunities.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.