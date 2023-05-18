Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Illawarra volunteer opportunities outlined at Wollongong Volunteering Expo

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Nicasrtri and Renae Virgo from CareSouth. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Natalie Nicasrtri and Renae Virgo from CareSouth. Picture by Sylvia Liber

There were paw prints and plants, opportunities to connect and the chance to help others right across the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.