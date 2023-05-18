Coming into the second half of the season, tasks do not get any tougher when the Wolves face the league leaders away from home.
But despite the gap in points between the sides on the ladder, Wolves coach David Carney knows all too well how close the team came to defeating APIA Leichhardt in the opening round of the season back in February.
Casting back to round one, the Wolves took a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes against APIA thanks to goals from Takumi Ofuka and Mirza Muratovic but a second half blitz from the visitors saw them take home a point in Wollongong.
But a lot has happened in the months following the 2-2 result.
The Wolves went through plenty of defensive woes which included a run of conceding 15 goals in five games but in recent times, have seemed to have fixed the problems at the back with four clean sheets in their past five and only two goals conceded in the same amount of games.
But Carney said that the boys would not be concerned coming up against the leaders.
"Obviously watching them in the first game of the season just watching their subs you can see their depth and that's what you need in this league," he said.
Carney will be without both Ofuka (injury) and midfielder Samuel Riak (suspension) for the match, with both set to return the following week at home against Sutherland. The game will be an earlier Saturday kickoff, set to get underway at 5:45pm at Lambert Park.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
