If Owen Turner joins Sydney Swans' AFL list by the end of 2023, it would almost feel like his destiny fulfilled.
Turner was born just weeks before the 2005 AFL grand final, and was cradled by his Swans-mad supporting father at the full-time whistle when the Bloods claimed the premiership in a thriller against West Coast.
He would go on to pick up the sport at a tender age and then joined the Sydney Swans Academy member when he was 12.
Fast-forward to 2023 and Turner, now 17, is on the cusp of becoming an AFL player. The Austinmer teenager is still a valuable part of the Swans Academy program and also represents UNSW in the Sydney league.
"I've always been around footy in terms of Dad watching it. And when we moved down to Wollongong (from Kellyville), that's when my focus really started putting my head down and working hard," Turner said.
"But it's also about getting out and having fun. It's nothing specific that I enjoy about the game, but being with the people who love the sport as well brings you up."
The talented wing played for Northern Districts in the AFL South Coast competition before switching to UNSW in 2023.
Turner said it would be a dream come true to be drafted by an AFL club later this year - particularly the Swans.
"It could happen potentially, depending on how I play. But it doesn't haunt me if I don't - I still get to play footy afterwards," he said.
"There's definitely other avenues to get into the AFL, so it's not the be-all and end-all for me. But there's definitely an opportunity there and I'm going to give it my best effort coming towards the end of the year.
"But it would be a pretty special moment being able to play for them (Sydney). But, like I said, if I don't get drafted, there's plenty of avenues. As long as I keep playing, things will arise for me."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
