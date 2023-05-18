Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Roosters give Jason Ryles green light to discuss St George Illawarra role

By George Clarke and Jasper Bruce
May 18 2023 - 12:20pm
Sydney Roosters assistant Jason Ryles has the club's blessing to pursue the Dragons coach job. Picture by Dan Himbrechts/AAP Photos
Jason Ryles has moved a step closer to assuming the vacant St George Illawarra NRL coaching role after Trent Robinson gave his assistant his blessing to pursue the job.

