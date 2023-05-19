First versus second; third versus fourth; fifth versus sixth.
That is all you need to know to understand just how crucial this weekend of Illawarra Premier League football will be as the halfway mark of the regular season approaches.
There will be five fixtures on Saturday in the competition headlined by Bulli (third) against Cringila (fourth) at Balls Paddock and Olympic (fifth) hosting Coniston (sixth) at PCYC at corresponding times.
For most teams, the conclusion of this weekend's fixtures will mark the season's halfway point.
The White Eagles presently lead the league by nine points on 28, with United (19), Bulli (18), Cringila (18), Olympic (18) and Coniston (15) all looking front-runners to fight for finals.
But six teams do not go into five and by Sunday evening the table could look very different to what it does now.
Coming into their bumper clash against United, APWE coach George Antoniou said that at the start of the season he could not have imagined how well the side would have begun the campaign.
"I never expected it at all [the unbeaten start to the season]," he said.
"The boys have turned up every week and done the job that's been in front of us and this week will be no different."
The White Eagles coach added that United were a very impressive side but the team would continue their mantra of taking it one game at a time.
"Like every game, we just try to take each one as it comes and hopefully we're good enough to beat them,'' Antoniou said.
The day before the match at Terry Reserve, Bulli take on Cringila at Balls Paddock. Both teams head into the contest off midweek Australia Cup losses to NPL1 opposition, Bulli falling 5-1 to Mt Druitt and the Lions losing 3-1 to Rockdale.
In IPL terms, the sides have recent history.
The Lions were the side that knocked Bulli out of the competition in the semi-finals in 2022.
This will not be a motivator for Bulli however, according to coach Julio Miranda.
Since a 1-0 loss to Albion Park last month, the side has been rampant, winning three on the trot and scoring 16 goals in the process.
Miranda said his side were looking to continue this form.
"They've got some really good players and we've got to be really solid on Saturday,'' Miranda said.
''We're trying to build mentality that we're at home and we don't want to let anyone come in and beat us."
Down the other end of the ladder, two games in particular will be crucial in the early relegation battle. Tarrawanna (10th) host Corrimal (ninth), while the sole Saturday evening fixture will see South Coast (11th) take on Bellambi (12th), the latter looking for their first victory of the season at Ian McLennan Park.
In the final match of the round, Helensburgh will look to leapfrog Port Kembla when the sides meet on Saturday at Wetherall Park.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
