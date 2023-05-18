A luxury guesthouse at Berry with an asking price of up to $3500 a night has been recognised among the best short-term holiday lets in the country.
Online short-term holiday rental platform Stayz this week unveiled what they consider to be Australia's most exceptional holiday rentals via the announcement of the 2023 Holiday Home of the Year Awards.
A Mediterranean-inspired castle on Queensland's Sunshine Coast claimed the gold medal, with a farmhouse in the heart of Berry securing silver, and a sprawling federation home in Wilyabrup, in Western Australia's Margaret River wine region, taking the bronze.
The two-acre 'Sinclairs of Berry' farm is nestled in Berry's town centre and overlooks the Broughton Mill Creek. The home sleeps up to 18 guests.
The home is also currently for sale, with a $5.5 million price guide.
It has been featured on the cover of Country Style magazine, and also profiled in several issues for its architectural design and stunning interiors.
The boutique property can be holiday let for up to $3500 a night, and currently averages $2500 a night.
Features include eight bedrooms, all with private ensuites. There are two dwellings on-site - the main house and a separate studio.
The property is owned by Caroline and Hilton Sinclair, who also operate the property's holiday let business.
"We try and think of everything for a perfect holiday experience for our guests," the Sinclairs said.
"We greet them on arrival, treat them to homemade cakes and preserves, fill the house with flowers grown on our farm, baskets of fresh farm eggs and herbs, have the dining table set, fireplace and fire-pit is stacked and ready, and the marshmallow jar is always full of course."
According to CoreLogic records, the property last sold in August 2019 for $1,250,000.
Mr Sinclair, a builder/designer who runs Hilton Residential, and Mr Sinclair, a designer, undertook a major overhaul of the property, an extensive project that required several months to complete during COVID.
They renovated and extended the existing home, which Mrs Sinclair described as an "old red barn... a shack of a building" at the time they bought it.
Mrs Sinclair focused on the interior design and furnishings, while her husband completed the structural engineering, architecture and other tasks.
"It's basically unrecognisable now (compared to beforehand)," she recently told the Mercury.
In the heart of the home is the large open plan kitchen, dining, and formal lounge room with fireplace.
The large fireplace mantle and chimney is made with 100-year-old recycled sandstock bricks and surrounds the huge cast iron wooden burner.
The property also includes an array of private outdoor spaces.
As well as the front deck and private courtyard with fire-pit, the back deck leads to the large alfresco entertaining terrace surrounded by lavender and rose gardens.
The in-ground swimming pool takes in the views.
The property has also proven a popular location for corporate and wellness retreats.
Mrs Sinclair said word-of-mouth had driven much of the property's popularity and profile as a holiday let.
"We've also bridged that gap between boutique hotel and holiday house," she said.
The selling agent agent for the property, Mira Edwards from Raine & Horne Berry said the property was drawing interest from mainly Sydney buyers looking for a holiday home that also provided an income, as well as prospective buyers from Wollongong.
Stayz travel expert Daniel Finch said the "charming" farmhouse won the silver medal for many reasons.
"Sleeping up to 18 guests and offering a beautiful open plan kitchen and spacious dining area, it's perfect for large groups planning much-needed time away with loved ones," he said.
"With an outdoor fire-pit and a pool, guests can unwind at the home in any season.
"On Stayz, we've seen that demand is up by more than 90 per cent for holiday homes such rustic cottages and beautiful lodges in some of the country's top rural destinations, and the peaceful escape of 'Sinclairs of Berry' is exactly what Aussies are seeking."
Now in its 12th year, the annual Holiday Home of the Year Awards aim to showcase some of Australia's most popular whole home holiday rentals.
Stayz selects the homes based on criteria, which include having a 4.5 or higher star rating, standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
