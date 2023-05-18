Fluorescent, colour-shifting flowers illuminate a path and the canopy overheard glows pink and teal; meanwhile, a stag materialises among the trees and as he stomps his hooves, lights nearby spark.
This is Blackbutt Forest Reserve, transformed into magical woodlands with the arrival of the Enchanted Forest, an immersive light show running over the next four weeks.
Shellharbour City mayor Chris Homer said it was an experience built for everyone's inner child.
The Enchanted Forest opens at 6pm on Friday, May 19 and runs each Thursday to Sunday night until Sunday, June 11.
Tickets range from $8.50 for children (under-fours are free) to $30 for two adults and two children.
Low-sensory sessions begin at 6pm, with smaller crowds, a lower-intensity light display and reduced sound levels.
Tickets and more information are available online.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
