Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Video preview of Shellharbour light show, the Enchanted Forest

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 19 2023 - 7:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fluorescent, colour-shifting flowers illuminate a path and the canopy overheard glows pink and teal; meanwhile, a stag materialises among the trees and as he stomps his hooves, lights nearby spark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.