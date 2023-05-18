Two teenagers have been arrested following a dramatic pursuit in Albion Park on Thursday morning.
Police were called at 7.30am after reports numerous cars were spotted doing burnouts at Polock Crescent.
"Police were told two males were seen abandoning a bogged vehicle at Polock Park," a NSW Police spokesman said.
The Illawarra Mercury understands a foot pursuit was then initiated by police.
"Officers searched the nearby area and arrested two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16," the spokesman said.
"They were both taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where they are assisting police with inquiries."
Investigations continue.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
