A Shellharbour mum helped ensnare a sexting predator who targeted her teen daughter, handing police a trove of damning text messages she collected while posing as the girl.
Daniel Bartolo, 22, of Yagoona, promised the girl "50k or more" for intimate pictures and videos, after following her on Instagram and texting compliments to the mobile phone number linked to her account.
Unbeknownst to him, that number belonged to the girl's mother.
Bartolo pursued the girl even after her stand-in mother told him "you know I'm only 14".
"Your choice," was Bartolo's reply, sent August 29, 2021.
"[It's a] once in a lifetime opportunity. All u gotta do is sext with me and I'll transfer you 50k and if your willing to do abit more you can make even more money."
Asked what "more" meant, he replied, "like send voice recording pics vids".
Elsewhere in the exchange, Bartolo's asked the girl to direct message his d.bartolo account.
He repeatedly made the offer of $50,000 in payment and gave his "promise to God it isn't fake".
At least three times he urged her to act, telling her, "I need to know now".
He phoned - a call that went unanswered - after the mother texted, "I don't even know you. You are probably some old gross guy".
Eventually he stopped messaging.
Police came knocking at Bartolo's door three months later, equipped with numerous damning screen shots and records linking Bartolo to the criminal messages.
Bartolo initially denied having sent the texts, telling police he was working on a building site at the time they were sent (3pm on a Sunday).
But in November a court convicted him, placing him on an 18-month community corrections order for intentionally inciting a child to carry out a sex act.
The court heard the girl's mother set up the Instagram account for her. She had not uploaded any photos to the account, but used it to upload stories and message her friends.
The matter was given a fresh airing in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, when Bartolo was called up for not maintaining contact with the Community Corrections Office in compliance with the court order.
In court, magistrate Claire Girotto gave Bartolo the chance to demonstrate compliance.
"You were dealt with quite leniently," she said.
"A condition of your liberty was that you maintain contact with Community Corrections and obey their directions. I
"'m going to give you two months to get back on track."
The matter returns to court on July 20.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
