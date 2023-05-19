Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Rock fishing safety doesn't just mean life jackets, Illawarra expert says

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Life jackets are not the only thing needed to keep rock fishers in the Illawarra safe, an expert says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.