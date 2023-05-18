An off-duty Wollongong taxi driver almost lost his license with the single snap of a camera's shutter, shedding a whopping 10 demerit points for briefly handling his phone while at the wheel.
Michael Jason Katselos, an in-demand guitarist who plays in multiple bands, was driving home from a gig at 2.11am on December 24 when his phone lit up in the dark car.
He was heading southbound on Picton Road at Cordeaux during a double demerit points period as an overhead camera captured him handling the phone.
On Thursday Katselos told Wollongong Local Court he reached for the device thinking the message might concern one of his band mates, who were also travelling on the notoriously accident-plagued road.
"It was a two-second act. It [the phone] went 'bing' and I put it down," Katselos, 51, of Unanderra, said.
"I thought it might be one of my band mates. We've had two incidents with band mates not getting home in the past - hitting kangaroos and flat tyres. You feel bad when you see it on Facebook the next day. It's a long drive home."
But a representative for Transport for NSW told the court, "that's exactly the reason why it's so dangerous to be on your phone".
"It's something that's quite dangerous - let alone on Picton Road," he said.
Katselos sought leniency from Magistrate Claire Girotto, who noted his "not terrible but not perfect" driving history.
"I'm prepared to not fine you but I will convict you, which means you will lose your points," she said.
With two points remaining on his license, Katselos will not lose his right to drive.
Outside court, he told the Mercury he thought the penalty was nonetheless "excessive".
"With all the technology in cars these days it seems unfair to put so much focus on phones - there's radios and CD players. In the taxi that I drive, you're on a tablet logging into areas [often]," he said.
"Ten points was a bit lethal.
"I think the rules and regulations need to be reviewed."
Read the latest Illawarra court and crime stories here.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.