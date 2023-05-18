Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong taxi driver Michael Katselos loses 10 demerit points for momentary mobile phone use while driving

Angela Thompson
Angela Thompson
Updated May 18 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 2:44pm
Michael Jason Katselos was caught on camera handling his phone while driving along Picton Road.
An off-duty Wollongong taxi driver almost lost his license with the single snap of a camera's shutter, shedding a whopping 10 demerit points for briefly handling his phone while at the wheel.

