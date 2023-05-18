A Wollongong mum has been disqualified from driving for six months after she was clocked travelling at more than 60km/h over the speed limit.
Tasia Tomeski hadn't put a foot wrong on the road in her life, until she unexpectedly floored it the morning of March 3, accelerating to 114km/h on Gladstone Ave at Mount Saint Thomas.
The reading stunned Magistrate Claire Girotto, who considered Tomeski's appeal for leniency in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
"In a 50 zone: are you joking?" the magistrate asked.
"It was a big mistake, Your Honour," said Tomeski, 33, of Wollongong.
"I found out I was pregnant that morning ... I was all over the place.
"Was this your first child?" the magistrate asked.
"My fourth."
"I hope you didn't do it every time you found out you were pregnant."
"No, Your Honour. I'm a safe driver."
Prosecutor Tanya Pavlin noted Tomeski's clean prior driving history, but said the offence was too significant to downplay.
"The community will expect a conviction," she said.
Tomeski became tearful as she was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.
There was no fine issued.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
