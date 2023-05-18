Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tasia Tomeski disqualified from drivingover Gladstone Avenue speeding incident

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasia Tomeski. Picture: Facebook
Tasia Tomeski. Picture: Facebook

A Wollongong mum has been disqualified from driving for six months after she was clocked travelling at more than 60km/h over the speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.