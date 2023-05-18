Prestigious penthouse

FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Set over two levels on the sixth and seventh floor, this spacious penthouse offers you a lavish lifestyle with show-stopping views to the escarpment, ocean and the beautiful coastline.
Exceptional for its grand size, the residence enjoys perfectly proportioned interiors over 407sqm.
Downstairs there is 182sqm of impressive apartment while internal stairs link you to an amazing rumpus entertaining room with full-sized pool table (included).
The upper level totals 197sqm and includes an expansive outdoor area that features its own kitchenette, bathroom and spectacular ocean escarpment views that will impress even the most seasoned entertainer.
The penthouse is flooded with natural light from a due-north aspect and has remote-controlled blinds to all northern windows.
Enjoy a rare blend of beachside style and size with two living areas, three bedrooms and a designated double car garage.
It occupies a prestigious position in one of Wollongong's most exclusive complexes and is situated just moments away from the natural splendour and urban amenities that have put Wollongong on the map.
With a degree of completeness that is rarely found, this home offers an exquisite lifestyle just footsteps from North Beach, Blue Mile cafes and Wollongong's picturesque harbourfront.
